Global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Fatty Acids, vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market was valued at 194.28 Billion USD in 2017 and will reach 235.23 Billion USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.24% during 2017-2022.”

Fatty acids are important component of lipids (fat-soluble components of living cells) in plants, animals, and microorganisms. Generally, a fatty acid consists of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms, with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (?COOH) at the other end. It is this carboxyl group that makes it an acid (carboxylic acid). If the carbon-to-carbon bonds are all single, the acid is saturated; if any of the bonds is double or triple, the acid is unsaturated and is more reactive. A few fatty acids have branched chains; others contain ring structures (e.g., prostaglandins). Fatty acids are not found in a free state in nature; commonly they exist in combination with the alcohol glycerol in the form of triglyceride.

Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized can be divided into four categories: Fatty Acids type, Me Esters type, Sulfurized type and Vegetable-Oil type. Vegetable-Oil type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 93.79% in 2017, followed by Fatty Acids type, account for 5.26% and Me Esters type account for 0.86%.

The sales market share of global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized in Food use, Industrial use, Biodiesel use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 76.68%, 19.86%, 1.28% and 2.18% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market has the most promising sales prospects in food use.

Data shows that Indonesia is the biggest contributor to the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized revenue market, accounted for 19.73% of the total global market with a revenue of 38.33 Billion USD in 2017, followed by Malaysia, 16.19% with a revenue of 31.45 Billion USD.

ADM is the largest company in the global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market, accounted for 9.55% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Wilmar and COFCO, accounted for 5.41% and 2.31% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top twenty manufacturers account for only 23.82% of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Wilmar

KLK

IOI

Musim Mas

Oleon(Avril)

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

LouisDreyfus

KAO

Permata Hijau Group

Pacific Oleochemicals

Ecogreen

Teck Guan

Kwantas Link

COFCO

Xiwang Group

Cambridge Olein

Zhejiang Zanyu

Sichuan Tianyu

Shandong Jinda Shuangpeng Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fatty Acids

Vegetable-Oil

Me Esters

Sulfurized

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized for each application, including

Food

Industrial

Biodiesel

Others

