Data Science And Machine Learning Service Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Google, Inc.(California, US), BigML Inc. (Oregon, US)

Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Report have newly added to its massive repository. The global Data Science and Machine Learning Service market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

According to the analysis, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% to $40.6 Billion. The machine learning market size is expected to grow from USD 1.41 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.81 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.1%.

The major key players covered in this report: Microsoft (Washington,US), Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (California, US), Google, Inc.(California, US), BigML Inc. (Oregon, US), FICO(California, US), IBM Corporation (New York, US), AT&T (Dallas, US), Fuzzy.ai (Montreal, Canada), Yottamine Analytics (Washington, US), Ersatz Labs (California, US), Sift-Science (California, US).

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171361479/global-data-science-and-machine-learning-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

Machine learning is a computing technology that offers computers the ability to learn and modify their analytical functionalities when exposed to new data sets, without being explicitly programmed. There are several factors that trigger the growth of the machine learning along with its associated advanced computing and analytics market. Some of them are raising demand for mapping customer behavior especially by the marketing and advertising sector, increasing concerns for security, and growing need for applications for support during emergency.

This report segments the global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market on the basis of Types are :

Consulting

Management Solution

On The basis Of Application, the Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market is Segmented into :

Banking

Insurance

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

In September 2016, Microsoft collaborated with Liebherr a Switzerland large equipment manufacturer. This collaboration has resulted in the development of a new generation of ‘Smart Device Box’. It is a communication module, which will fit in Liebherr’s refrigerators and freezers and will connect them to the internet.

In August 2016, HPE announced HPE Haven On Demand (HOD) Combinations, a new cloud-based offering which is developed on HPE Haven On Demand platform. It encourages developers to utilize the power of machine learning to develop next generation application.

In July 2016, Google acquired a French firm Mood stock, which is on-device image recognition software for smartphones.

(Special Offer: Get up to 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171361479/global-data-science-and-machine-learning-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

Regions covered By Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171361479/global-data-science-and-machine-learning-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Growing Medium Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Growing Medium industry.

Related reports:

Global E-Learning Services Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025: https://bit.ly/2RKWNa4

Global Learning Services Outsourcing Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025: https://bit.ly/2PeesW6

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com