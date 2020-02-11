Chrome Plating Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Kuntz Electroplating Market, Peninsula Metal Finishing, Pioneer Metal Finishing

Chrome Plating Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Chrome Plating market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The major key players covered in this report: Allied Finishing, Atotech Deutschl, Interplex Industries, Kuntz Electroplating Market, Peninsula Metal Finishing, Pioneer Metal Finishing, Roy Metal Finishing, Sharretts Plating, J & N Metal Products, and Bajaj Electroplaters.

Chromium is a kind of micro-band blue silver-white metal. Chromium is easily passivated in the air, and a very thin passivation film is formed on the surface to show the properties of precious metals. The chrome layer has a very high hardness, and the hardness can vary within a wide range of 400 to 1200 HV depending on the composition of the plating solution and the process conditions. The chrome plating layer has good heat resistance. When it is heated below 5000C, the gloss and hardness of the chrome layer are not changed significantly. The temperature is greater than 5000C to start oxidative discoloration, and the hardness above 7000C begins to decrease.

The chrome layer has a low coefficient of friction, especially the dry friction coefficient, which is the lowest of all metals. Therefore, the chrome layer has good wear resistance. The chrome layer has good chemical stability and does not function in alkali, sulfide, nitric acid and most organic acids, but is soluble in hydrochloric acid (such as hydrochloric acid) and hot sulfuric acid. In the visible range, chromium has a reflectivity of about 65%, between silver (88%) and nickel (55%), and because chromium does not change color, it can maintain its reflective ability for a long time and is superior to silver and nickel.

This report segments the global Chrome Plating Market on the basis of Types are :

Bright Chrome

Satin Chrome

Chrome Flash

Brushed Chrome

On The basis Of Application, the Global Chrome Plating Market is Segmented into :

Automotive

Appliance

Gaming

Heavy Truck

Motorcycle

Plumbing Industry

Other

Regions covered By Chrome Plating Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

