Gift Cards Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot

Gift Cards Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. Different industry-specific methods have been used for analyzing the market carefully. The informative data has been inspected through primary and secondary research techniques. The global Gift Cards market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Gift Cards market is valued at 337600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 505900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

The major key players covered in this report: Amazon, ITunes, Walmart, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, Walgreens, Sephora, Lowes, Carrefour, JD, Best Buy, Sainsbury’s, Macy’s, Virgin, IKEA, H&M, Zara, JCB Gift Card, AL-FUTTAIM ACE.

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017. There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees contributions and achievements.

Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

This report segments the global Gift Cards Market on the basis of Types are :

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

On The basis Of Application, the Global Gift Cards Market is Segmented into :

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

In 2019, National Gift Card (NGC) acquired Benefit Mobil (Digital payments and fundraising company) to enhance its digital services and gift card technology provided by the company.

In 2019, Tango Card acquired GiftCertificates.com, which helped the company to increase approximately 1000 customers to the company.

In 2019, InComm (Payments Technology Company) acquired Linq3 Technologies to penetrate in the lottery industry by providing gift cards.

In 2017, Blackhawk Network expanded its partnership with eBay to provide the online marketplace with end-to-end and business-to-business (B2B) gift card services. This partnership helped the company to increase products availability to customers across the world.

In 2016, Blackhawk Network, (prepaid and payments network) acquired com, LLC and OmniCard, LLC to increase number of customers and expand its e-Commerce business across the world.

Regions covered By Gift Cards Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Growing Medium Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Growing Medium industry.

