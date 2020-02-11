Cocoa Powder Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Nestle, Mars, Inc., Cocoa Processing Company

Cocoa Powder Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Cocoa Powder market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Cocoa Powder market size was estimated at USD 9.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The major key players covered in this report: Hershey’s, Ghirardelli, Nestle, Mars, Inc., Cocoa Processing Company, Olam International, Cargill, Inc., Barry Callebaut, Swiss Chalet Fine Foods, Touton, Dutch Cocoa., ADM.

This report segments the global Cocoa Powder Market on the basis of Types are :

Black Cocoa

Double-Dutch Cocoa Blend

Triple Cocoa Blend

Bensdorp Dutch-Process Cocoa

Cocoa Rouge

Natural Cocoa

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cocoa Powder Market is Segmented into :

Chocolate & Confectionery

Beverages

Bakery

Functional Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

North America dominated the market in 2018 and accounting for 30% of the global share. Growing demand from confectionery, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals sectors of U.S. and Canada is projected to remain a favorable factor. Furthermore, urbanization and rising disposable income levels in Mexico is expected to open new avenues over the next eight years.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025. Prominent markets of this region include China and India. Growing target population base coupled with increased health consciousness and shift in consumer preferences is expected to have a positive impact on the regional market.

Regions covered By Cocoa Powder Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

