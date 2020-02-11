Eyelash Extensions Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Revlon, Shu uemura, MAC

Eyelash Extensions Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Eyelash Extensions market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The Eyelash Extensions market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025 registering a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Ardell, ESQIDO, Elf, Kiss, Revlon, Shu uemura, MAC, Makeup Geek, Benefit, and NARS.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1106963421/global-eyelash-extensions-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

North America held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2018 and will retain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the lucrative markets through 2025, exhibiting the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness about evolving beauty trends and availability of new and more effective products in the countries like India, China, South Korea, and Philippines will drive the regional false eyelashes market.

Estée Lauder, for instance, reportedly spends about 75.0% of its marketing budget on such influencers. The global spending on marketing through social media influencers has grown from USD 2 billion in 2017 to USS 8 billion in 2019.

The natural eyelash extension segment is expected to witness steady growth from 2019 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. These products are made from mink hair, sable hair, human hair, or silk.

This report segments the global Eyelash Extensions Market on the basis of Types are :

Nature Material

Artificial Material

On The basis Of Application, the Global Eyelash Extensions Market is Segmented into :

Beauty Salon

Personal Use

In May 2019, Amazing Lash Studio launched Featherweight Lashes™, available in two styles: classic and volume. These ultra-light lashes are comfortable to wear and cause negligible harm to the wearer’s natural eyelashes.

In August 2019, South African actress and model Lerato Kganyago ventured into the beauty business with a line of eyelashes under the brand Flutter By LKG. The product was first launched in Botswana.

(Special Offer: Get up to 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1106963421/global-eyelash-extensions-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

Regions covered By Eyelash Extensions Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1106963421/global-eyelash-extensions-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Growing Medium Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Growing Medium industry.

Related reports:

Global Eyelash Care Essence Market Professional Survey Report 2019: https://bit.ly/2RKawhh

Global Eyelash Growth Serums Market Professional Survey Report 2019: https://bit.ly/34eM0HT

Global Mechanical Eyelash Market Professional Survey Report 2019: https://bit.ly/2LPTTNq

Global Handmade Eyelash Market Professional Survey Report 2019: https://bit.ly/2skYKzl

Global Eyelash Curlers Market Professional Survey Report 2019: https://bit.ly/34htP4n

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com