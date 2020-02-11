Honey Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Comvita, Dabur, Dalian Sangdi Honeybee

Honey Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. Different industry-specific methods have been used for analyzing the market carefully. The informative data has been inspected through primary and secondary research techniques. The global Honey market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

According to the report, the global honey market was approximately USD 7,678 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 10,336 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.8% between 2019 and 2025.

The major key players covered in this report: Barkman Honey, Bee Maid Honey, Beeyond the Hive, Capilano Honey, Comvita, Dabur, Dalian Sangdi Honeybee, Billy Bee Honey Products, Lamex Foods, Hi-Tech Natural Products.

The food and beverages segment led the market and held a revenue share of 71.4% in 2018. The product is widely used in the food and beverage industry on account of its nutritional benefits as well as flavor.

Europe was the largest consumer, accounting for more than 30.0% share of the global volume in 2018.

Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 50 percent of the global production. Although China constitutes more than 30 percent of the global production, India would be a potential source for buyers located in Asian countries.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period and captures a dominant share of 41.2 percent.

China is the world’s largest producer and also consumer of honey which consumes 55-70% to meet its domestic need. The global honey market is projected to reach 2.4 million tons majorly driven by growing consumer preference for natural alternative to artificial sweeteners.

This report segments the global Honey Market on the basis of Types are :

Table Honey

Cooking Ingredient Honey

On The basis Of Application, the Global Honey Market is Segmented into :

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Industry News:

In January 2018, Emami Ltd., an India based leading FMCG player, introduced pure and organic honey under the brand name ‘Zandu Pure Honey’ for the health conscious customers. The company aims at providing pure product with zero sugar content.

Derma Science acquires MEDIHONEY® Brand in a transaction value at US$18.25 Million.

Hilltop Honey introduces Soft-Set Manuka Honey in three different strengths such as 5+, 10+ and 15+ packaged in 250g jars.

In February 2019, 7-Eleven, one of the largest convenience store chains, entered in an agreement with Future Group in order to launch its first series of store in India.

‘Flipkart’, an online giant in India, which has become a part of Walmart on May 2018, launches discount offers time to time in order to propel the sales. This, in turn, will promote online purchase over the forecast period.

For instance, in January 2018, Altıparmak, one of the renowned honey companies of Turkey, received a funding of USD 4.98 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the advancement and development of its value chain.

Regions covered By Honey Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

