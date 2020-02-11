Kombucha Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Bee Maid Kombucha, Beeyond the Hive, Capilano Kombucha

Kombucha Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Kombucha market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

According to the report, the global kombucha market size is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2025, it is likely to expand at a CAGR of 23.0% over the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Barkman Kombucha, Bee Maid Kombucha, Beeyond the Hive, Capilano Kombucha, Comvita, Dabur, Dalian Sangdi Kombuchabee, Billy Bee Kombucha Products, Lamex Foods, Hi-Tech Natural Products.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03201155926/global-kombucha-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

The global consumption for kombucha was estimated to be 82,960.9 kilo liters in 2016.

In 2016, kombucha consumption in U.K. was estimated to be 2,930.9 kilo liters and is estimated to reach 27,803.9 kilo liters by 2025.

Revenue from online stores in Russia was estimated to be USD 14.25 million in 2016. This segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% in this region during the forecasted period.

Established aerated beverage producers are heavily investing in kombucha manufacturing companies therefore bringing in positive investment environment in this market.

In 2016, PepsiCo ventured into the kombucha market by acquiring Ke-Vita, a kombucha manufacturing giant.

The kombucha market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period, to reach a market value of US$ 2,089.6 Mn by 2027. Europe is expected to account for a market share of 34.0% in 2018, becoming the second-largest contributor for the growth of the kombucha market. The kombucha market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the APEJ region, with this region expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period.

Kombucha has been dominating the fermented dinks market since 2016, followed by Kefir water and Switchel.

Kefir and in 2016, the global consumption for Kombucha was projected to be 82,960.0 kilo liters.

The consumption of Kombucha in the U.K. was projected to be 2,930.9 kilo liters and it assessed to extent 27,803.9 kilo liters by the end of 2025.

In 2016, revenue from online shops in Russia was expected to be US$ 14.25 million and it is likely to grow 27,803.9 kilo liters over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global kombucha market size was expected to be US$ 1.24 billion.

This report segments the global Kombucha Market on the basis of Types are :

Herbs & Spices

Fruit

Original

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Kombucha Market is Segmented into :

Age <20

Age 20-40

Age >40

Industry News:

GT’s Living Foods announced its new limited-edition offering for springtime, named Bloom, on April 16, 2018. The product portfolio includes a light, crisp, and floral flavor, combining fresh Elderflower, Jasmine, and Violet.

In 2018, Starbucks Corporation started offering kombucha under its brand Evolution Juice. The company is offering kombucha in six different flavors.

In 2018, RISE Kombucha, the first and chief Canadian kombucha company, has been mounting beyond its Montreal roots and venturing into the markets of the United States.

In May 2017, GT’s Kombucha introduced three new flavors – basil, watermelon, and coffee lovers.

(Special Offer: Get up to 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03201155926/global-kombucha-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

Regions covered By Kombucha Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03201155926/global-kombucha-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?mode=86&source=galusaustralis

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Growing Medium Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Growing Medium industry.

Related reports:

Global Non-Alcohol Kombucha Market Insights, Forecast To 2025: https://bit.ly/2YGiNnU

Global Hard Kombucha Industry Research Report, Growth Trends And Competitive Analysis 2019-2026: https://bit.ly/36xqGi6

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com