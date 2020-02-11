Global Three-Phase UPS Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Three-Phase UPS Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global Three-Phase UPS market are growing demand across end-user industries and an increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems. One of the major restraining factors of the global three-phase UPS market is the environmental effect of battery disposal. A three-phase UPS uses the full three-phases which are generated from the grid. A three-phase electrical supply comprises of three individual sine waves and can be installed as either three wire or three wire & neutral configurations. It generally comes from the source of a local transformer, with the standard three-phase voltage being 400/415 VAC (UK three-phase). The three-phase UPS motors are very robust, relatively cheap, generally smaller, have self-starting properties, provide a steadier output and required little maintenance. There is high efficiency in three-phase UPS. Three-phase UPS has uniform torque. The parallel operation of three-phase UPS is simpler. It safeguards against all the oddities of electricity such as surges, spikes, and dips.

The regional analysis of Global Three-Phase UPS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has accounted for the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2016 across the globe owing to growth in population. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major market in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is also contributing a major share in the global Three-phase Market. North America region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. In the rest of the world, Middle East & Brazil are also anticipated to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

• ABB

• Eaton

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

• Active Power

• AEG power Solution

• BENNING POWER SOLUTIONS

• Borri

• Caterpillar

• Cyber Power Systems

• Falcon Electric

• Fuji Electric

• Gamatronic

• Mitsubishi Electric

• NUMERIC

• Riello Power India

• Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Flywheel

 Battery System

By End-User:

 Industrial Sector

 Data Center

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Three-Phase UPS Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors