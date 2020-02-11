Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market is valued at approximately USD 3803.3 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Utility Vehicle Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The electric utility vehicle is a green alternative to utility terrain vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. Increasing industrial field expenditure, renovation and retrofitting of old technology, rising focus from automobile manufacturers and growing carbon vehicle emission are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, government rebates and grants to promote the use of electric utility vehicles are likely to create numerous opportunities during the forecast period.

Further, an electric utility vehicle is cost-effective, improves the grid’s stability, improves voltage fluctuation and therefore promoting the demand for electric utility vehicles across the globe. However, the volatile cost of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes which are limiting the market growth of the electric utility vehicle market across the globe.

The regional analysis of the global electric utility vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high matured electric vehicles and government support in terms of grants and tax rebates in the region. Europe also contributes to surging trend in the growth of the global electric utility vehicle market due to the escalating government focus on the adoption and utility of electric vehicles in the region. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising focus from automobile manufacturers in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Club Car

• Polaris Industries

• Ligier Professional

• E-Z-GO

• Alke

• Marshell Green Power Co. Ltd.

• Taylor-Dunn

• John Deere

• STAR EV

• Guangdong Lvtong

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Acid Lead Type

 Gel Lead Type

 Lithium Ion Type

By Application:

 Commercial

 Industrial

 Private

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

