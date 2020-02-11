Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“The global automotive smart antenna market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Smart antennas also are known as digital antenna arrays or multiple antennas that are used to identify spatial signal signatures such as the direction of arrival (DOA) of the signal in vehicles. Increasing installation of safety and convenience features in light and heavy-duty vehicles, and growing advancements in the field of vehicle electronics is expected to promote the growth of the market. According to global strategy by the United Nations’ Decade of Action for Road Safety is expected to reduce fatalities and injuries by 50 percent by 2020 through advanced safety features in vehicles. Thus, growing advancement in the automotive sector is also driving the market growth.

The regional analysis of the global automotive smart antenna market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global automotive smart antenna market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging automotive market players in North America are promoting the growth of the market.

The report on the global Automotive Smart Antenna market includes Frequency, Component, Vehicle and Electric Vehicle segments. Frequency segment is divided into High Frequency, Very High Frequency and Ultra High Frequency, Component segment includes Transceivers, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and Others, Vehicle is further categorized into Light Duty Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Electric Vehicle is divided into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

