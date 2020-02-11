Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global automotive cybersecurity market is valued at approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

An increasing number of cloud-based applications for vehicles in the automotive industry followed by an increasing number of connected cars are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), around 36% of vehicles are connected to the internet that is expected to reach 96% by 2020. Thus, rising connected vehicles across the globe would create digital data that require efficient cybersecurity system.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Cyber Security market is segmented into Security, Application, Form, Vehicle and Electric Vehicle segments. Security segment includes Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Wireless Network Security, Application segment is further divided into Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System and ADAS & Safety System, Form segment is categorized into In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services, Vehicle segment includes Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle includes Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)).

The regional analysis of the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the growing demand of connected vehicles across countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The leading market players mainly include-

• Harman International

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Aptiv

• Symantec Corporation

• NXP

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Trillium Secure Inc.

• Escrypt GmbH

• Vector Informatik GmbH

• Karamba Security

• Saferide Technologies Ltd

• Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Security:

 Endpoint Security

 Application Security

 Wireless Network Security

By Application:

 Telematics System

 Infotainment System

 Powertrain System

 Body Control & Comfort System

 Communication System

 ADAS & Safety System

By Form:

 In-Vehicle

 External Cloud Services

By Vehicle:

 Passenger Car

 Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle:

 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6547-global-automotive-cyber-security-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com