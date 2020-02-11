Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Consumer Pressure Washers market was valued at 4073.02 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 4991.95 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.15% during 2017-2022.”

Consumer Pressure Washer is a Pressure Washers or power washer that is a high-pressure mechanical sprayer used to remove loose paint, mold, grime, dust, mud, and dirt from surfaces and objects such as buildings, vehicles and concrete surfaces. The volume of a pressure washer is expressed in gallons or liters per minute, often designed into the pump and not variable. The pressure, expressed in pounds per square inch, pascals, or bar (deprecated but in common usage), is designed into the pump but can be varied by adjusting the unloader valve. Consumer Pressure Washers can be divided into three categories: Electric Motor type, Petrol Engine type and Diesel Engine type. Electric Motor type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 69.51% in 2017, followed by Petrol Engine type, account for 21.23% and Diesel Engine type account for 9.26%.

The sales market share of global Consumer Pressure Washers in Residential use, Commercial use, and Industrial use have been stable year by year, at 61.99%, 24.00%, and 14.01% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Consumer Pressure Washers in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Consumer Pressure Washers market has the most promising sales prospects in Residential use.

XYZ research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Consumer Pressure Washers revenue market, accounting for 32.37% of the total global market with a revenue of 1318.40 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 30.23% with a revenue of 1231.09 million USD.

Globally, the Pressure Washers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Pressure Washers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Karcher, Nilfisk, Stihl, Briggs&Stratton, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Pressure Washers and related services.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Consumer Pressure Washers for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Consumer Pressure Washers market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Consumer Pressure Washers sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Karcher

Nilfisk

Stihl

Briggs&Stratton

BOSCH

TTI

Generac

Annovi Reverberi (AR)

Clearforce

Stanley

Makita

Shanghai Panda

FNA Group

Lavorwash

Zhejiang Anlu

Himore

Alkota

China Team Electric

Draper

EHRLE

Yili

Taizhou Bounche

Ousen

Sun Joe

Zhejiang Xinchang

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Electric Motor

Petrol Engine

Diesel Engine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Consumer Pressure Washers for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial