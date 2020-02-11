Global Color Coated Steel Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Color Coated Steel market was valued at 20999 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 26871 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during 2017-2022.”

Color Coated Steel is cold rolled steel and galvanized steel substrate. It is surfaced preparation and applied a continuous coating, which made after baking and cooling products. The coated steel sheet is light, beautiful and good corrosion resistance. It could be directly processed and apply in Construction, shipbuilding, vehicle manufacturing, the furniture industry, the electrical industry to provide a new type of raw material. It played with steel and wood, efficient construction, energy conservation, pollution prevention, and other good results. Color Coated Steel can be divided into five categories: PE Coated Steel type, HDP Coated Steel type, SMP Coated Steel type, PVDF Coated Steel-type and other types. PE Coated Steel type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 64.16% in 2017, followed by the HDP Coated Steel type, account for 13.48% and SMP Coated Steel type account for 13.16%. The consumption market share of global Color Coated Steel in Construction use, Home Appliance use, Automotive use, and other applications have been stable year by year, at 67.84%, 18.37%, 9.50%, and 4.29% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Color Coated Steel in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Color Coated Steel market has the most promising sales prospects in Construction use. Data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Color Coated Steel revenue market, accounting for 37.16% of the total global market with a revenue of 7804 million USD in 2017, followed by the USA, 20.06% with a revenue of 4213 million USD.

BlueScope is the largest company in the global Color Coated Steel market, accounted for 11.92% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by NSSMC and ArcelorMittal, accounted for 7.07% and 5.51% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Color Coated Steel industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten manufacturers account for 48.70% of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Color Coated Steel for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Color Coated Steel market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Color Coated Steel sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BlueScope

Kerui Steel

NSSMC

ArcelorMittal

Dongkuk Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Baosteel

Severstal

U.S. Steel

Shandong Guanzhou

JSW Steel

NLMK Group

Dongbu Steel

Essar Steel

POSCO

JFE Steel

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PE Coated Steel

HDP Coated Steel

SMP Coated Steel

PVDF Coated Steel

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Color Coated Steel for each application, including

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6755-global-color-coated-steel-sales-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com