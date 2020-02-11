Global Automotive Camera Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“The global automotive camera market is valued at approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Increasing consumer demand for active safety systems, rise in number of road fatalities are driving the automotive camera market. The automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. For instance, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 210 fatalities and 15,000 injuries annually due to back-over crashes. Increasing demand for consumer vehicles across various economies would promote the adoption of automotive cameras for safety. According to report of OICA, over 268,458 vehicles were manufactured in Argentina in 2017, 830,346 in India and 203,264 vehicles were manufactured in Russia. Thus, the growing demand for vehicles across various countries would drive market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Camera market is segmented into Application, Technology and Vehicle Type. Application segment is segmented into Park assist system, Lane departure warning system, Adaptive cruise control system, Autonomous emergency braking system and Blind spot detection. The technology segment is further divided into Infrared cameras, Thermal cameras and Digital cameras and Vehicle Type includes Passenger vehicles, Light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The regional analysis of the global automotive camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Park assist system

 Lane departure warning system

 Adaptive cruise control system

 Autonomous emergency braking system

 Blindspot detection

By Technology:

 infrared cameras

 Thermal cameras

 Digital cameras

By Vehicle Type:

 Passenger vehicles

 Light commercial vehicles

 Heavy commercial vehicles

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

