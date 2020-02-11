Global Advanced Tires Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“The global advanced tires market is valued at approximately USD 136 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Increasing demand for advanced technologies such as increasing demand for connected and autonomous technologies in the automotive sector is expected to drive market growth. Advanced tires comprise technologies including RFID chips, self-inflating, multi-chamber, and all-in-one tires. These technologies are expected to increase demand for advanced tires across the globe. Increasing industry standard for advancing advanced tire are also a driving factor for the market growth. For instance, as per RAIN RFID Alliance in 2018, ISO/NP 20909 – Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags, SO/NP 20910 – Coding for Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags, ISO/NP 20911 – Embedding methods for Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags and ISO/NP 20912 – Testing methods for Radio frequency identification are some of the standards that also contribute in the advancement of automotive tires.

On the basis of segmentation, the Advanced Tires market is segmented into On-Highway Vehicle Type, Technology Type, Off-Highway Vehicle Type, Niche Technology, Material Type and Type segments. The on-highway Vehicle Type segment includes LDV and HDV, Technology Type segment is divided into Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi-Chamber Tires and All-In-One Tires). Moreover, Off-Highway Vehicle Type is categorized into In-Vehicle and External Cloud Ser Agricultural Tractors, Construction & Mining Equipment, and Industrial Equipment, Niche Technology includes 3D Printed Tires Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Tires, Material Type includes Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Steel, Elastomers and Other Materials and Type is categorized into Pneumatic Tires, Run-Flat Tires, and Airless Tires.

The regional analysis of Global Advanced Tires Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By On-Highway Vehicle Type:

 LDV

 HDV

By On-Highway Vehicle:

 Chip-Embedded Tires

 Self-Inflating Tires

 Multi-Chamber Tires

 All-In-One Tires

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:

 Agricultural Tractors

 Construction & Mining Equipment

 Industrial Equipment

By Niche Technology:

 3D Printed Tires

 Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Tires

By Material Type:

 Natural Rubber

 Synthetic Rubber

 Steel

 Elastomers

 Other Materials

By Type:

 Pneumatic Tires

 Run-Flat Tires

 Airless Tires

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

