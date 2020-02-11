Synthetic Fabrics Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Future Demands,Forecast to 2024

Latest Industry Research Report On global Synthetic Fabrics Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

According to this study, over the next five years the Synthetic Fabrics market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18600 million by 2024, from US$ 16000 million in 2019.

Synthetic fabrics are textiles made from man-made rather than natural fibers. Examples of synthetic fabrics include polyester, acrylic, nylon, rayon, acetate, spandex, latex, Orlon and Kevlar. Synthetic (chemically produced) fabrics are made by joining monomers into polymers, through a process called polymerization.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are

Polyester Type

Nylon Type

Acrylic Type

Rayon Type

Spandex Type

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial Use

Others Application

Regional outlook: The regions covered are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Synthetic Fabrics Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

