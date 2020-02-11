Sci-Tech
Global Cyber Security as a Service Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Cyber Security as a Service Market valued approximately USD 28.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The global cybersecurity as a service is rapidly growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of global Cyber Security as a Service market is a high demand for auditing & logging security services and booming content industry. The major restraining factor of global cybersecurity as a service lacks the availability of infrastructure. Cybersecurity as service refers to preventive techniques utilized to protect and safeguard organization information & system from cyber warfare espionage and terrorism. It is a critical part of the security strategies adopted by various governments as cyberattacks are mostly aimed at military, political and infrastructural assets. There are many benefits of such as cybersecurity solutions provide digital protection to your service, effective cybersecurity eliminates this possibility and maximizing your service potential output, it is ensuring that your service is secure from cyber threats will also help to protect your customers and it can inspire trust in your customer that their personal data will not be comprised.
The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high level of digitalization and rising number of connected devices. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global cybersecurity as a service market. The Asia Pacific also anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of startups and government initiatives and regulations concerning cyber as a service market.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Armor Defense Inc.
• AT & T
• BAE System
• Capgemini
• Choice Cybersecurity
• Transputer Ltd.
• Cloudlock
• Black Stratus
• Fire Eye Inc.
• Optiv security
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Security Type:
Enterprise Security
Endpoint Security
Cloud Security
Network Security
Application Security
By Service Type:
Threat Intelligent & Behaviour Analysis
Auditing & Logging
Monitoring & Altering
By End-User:
IT & Telecom
Retail, BFSI
Healthcare
Defense
Automotive
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security as a Service Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
