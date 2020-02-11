Global Automotive Steering System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Automotive Steering System Market is valued at approximately USD 31.15 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

An automotive steering system is a set of components used to control the direction of vehicle motion and help the driver maneuver the vehicle as per the requirement. The hand-operated steering wheel, steering column, universal joints, and rack & pinion mechanism contribute to the automotive steering system component. The development has led to change the steering system from manual steering to power assist steering system. Increasing the adoption of automotive is one of the major factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market. People are rapidly adopting vehicles due to a surge in purchasing power which has augmented the demand for vehicles. The integration of advanced driver assistance systems in vehicles is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, the growing inclination of consumers toward comfortable driving is contributing towards the growth of the global Automotive Steering System market. Further, Automotive Steering Systems offers several benefits such as smooth steering ability, better terrain performance and faster lane changes that regulate their demand across various regions. However, the high cost of the power steering system and a higher risk of malfunction is the factor that anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Steering System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising production units of heavy commercial vehicles and constant development in the automotive sector in the region. North America contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Automotive Steering System market during the forecast period. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the presence of a large number of automotive industries across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

China Automotive Systems Inc.

JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

Mando Corporation

Thyssenkrupp Presta AG

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

Showa Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electronic Power Steering

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Steering System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

