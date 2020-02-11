Global Astaxanthin Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Astaxanthin market was valued at 73.44 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 91.21 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.68% during 2017-2023.”

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene, and β-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.

Astaxanthin can be divided into two categories—Natural Astaxanthin type and Synthetic Astaxanthin type. Synthetic Astaxanthin type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 82.11% in 2017, Natural Astaxanthin type accounts for 17.89%. The sales market share of global Astaxanthin in Nutraceuticals uses, Cosmetics use, Food & beverages use, Feed use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 9.58%, 3.96%, 3.14%, 80.37%, and 2.95% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Astaxanthin in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Astaxanthin market has the most promising sales prospects in Feed use. Data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Astaxanthin revenue market, accounting for 37.32% of the total global market with a revenue of 27.41 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 21.62% with a revenue of 15.88 million USD. Cyanotech is the largest company in the global Astaxanthin market, accounted for 26.74% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by DSM and Fuji, accounted for 20.79% and 17.92% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Astaxanthin for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Astaxanthin market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Astaxanthin sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Zhejiang NHU

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Astaxanthin for each application, including

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed

Others