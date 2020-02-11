Global ASA Resin Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global ASA Resin market was valued at 169.58 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 191.30 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.44% during 2017-2022.”

ASA is a copolymer of SAN and acrylic rubber, and it is a highly functional plastic with excellent weatherability while maintaining most of the advantages of ABS. Thanks to its excellent retention of physical properties and appearances in Household applications for a long time, it is used as a material for automobile exterior, construction, and furniture finishing sheet, etc.

ASA Resin can be divided into three categories: General Grade, Extrusion Grade, and Heat Resistant Grade. General Grade accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 54.20% in 2017, followed by Extrusion Grade, account for 31.90% and Heat Resistant Grade account for 13.90%.

The consumption market share of global ASA Resin in Automotive use, Construction use, Electronics use, Household use, Toys, Sports & Leisure use, and other applications have been stable year by year, at 34.70%, 18.59%, 16.92%, 15.94%, 8.35%, and 5.50% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the ASA Resin in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the ASA Resin market has the most promising sales prospects in Automotive use. Data shows that Korea is the biggest contributor to the ASA Resin revenue market, accounting for 37.86% of the total global market with a revenue of 304.52 million USD in 2017, followed by China Taiwan, 24.95% with a revenue of 200.60 million USD.INEOS Styrolution is the largest company in the global ASA Resin market, accounted for 22.19% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Chi Mei Corporation and LG Chem, which accounted for 19.52% and 19.51% of the revenue market share in 2017. The market concentrate is high and, in the world, there are mainly

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of ASA Resin for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global ASA Resin market competition by top manufacturers/players, with ASA Resin sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Chi Mei Corporation

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

SABIC

FCFC

Kumho Petrochemical

JSR Corporation

UMG ABS,Ltd.

LOTTE Advanced Materials

NIPPON A&L

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of ASA Resin for each application, including

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Household

Toys, Sports & Leisure

Other