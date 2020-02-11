Europe Artificial Tears Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The EMEA Artificial Tears market was valued at USD 590.1 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1241.79 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.21% between 2016 and 2023.”

Artificial Tears are lubricant eye drops used to treat the dryness and irritation associated with deficient tear production in keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eyes). They are also used to moisten contact lenses and eye examinations.

Artificial Tears can be divided into two categories—Artificial Tear Liquid and Artificial Tear Ointment type. Artificial Tear Liquid type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 93.17% in 2017, Artificial Tear Ointment type account for 6.83%.

The sales market share of EMEA Artificial Tears in Dry Eyes Treatment use, Contact Lenses Moisten use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 84.13%, 12.91%, and 2.96% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Artificial Tears in the EMEA market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Artificial Tears market has the most promising sales prospects in Dry Eyes Treatment use. Data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Artificial Tears revenue market, accounting for 68.79% of the total EMEA market with a revenue of 459.28 million USD in 2017, followed by the Middle East, 17.26% with a revenue of 115.26 million USD.

Allergan is the largest company in the EMEA Artificial Tears market, accounted for 30.62% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Alcon (Novartis) and Abbott, accounted for 28.44% and 8.64% of the revenue market share in 2017.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Geographically, this report split Europe into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Tears for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Benelux

Italy

Spain

Europe Artificial Tears market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Artificial Tears sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Allergan

Alcon (Novartis)

Bausch & Lomb

Abbott

Santen Pharmaceutical

Ursapharm

Rohto

Similasan Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Ocusoft

Nicox

Sintong

Wuhan Yuanda

Jiangxi Zhenshiming

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Artificial Tear Liquid

Artificial Tear Ointment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Artificial Tears for each application, including

Dry Eyes Treatment

Contact Lenses Moisten

Others

