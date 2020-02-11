Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market valued approximately USD 379.86 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2017-2025.“

The UTM system is a future phenomenon that is projected for managing drones specifically small drones traffic in the lower level of airspace. The UAS traffic management system predicted to be a system of various subsystems that will work together to offer an end-to-end service. The increasing use of unmanned aircraft in commercial applications is expected to provide growth to the market. This growth can be accredited to the growing use of drones in the other commercial and logistics & transportation applications. The growing need of UTM solutions to participate in autonomous aerial vehicles in the commercial area is the other factor prompting the growth of the market. However, growing safety and security concerns are the major restraining factor in market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use:

 Agriculture & Forestry

 Logistics & Transportation

 Surveillance & Monitoring

 Others

By Solution:

 Communication infrastructure

 Navigation infrastructure

 Surveillance Infrastructure

 Others

By Type:

 Non-Persistent UTM

 Persistent UTM

By Component:

 Hardware Equipment

 Software

 Services

o Security

o Flight Services

o Information Services

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Leonardo, Frequentis, Altitude Angel, Harris, Skyward IO, Lockheed Martin, Airmap, Nova Systems, Thales Group, Unifly, Rockwell Collins, Precisionhawk, DJI, Sensefly, Viasat. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6455-global-unmanned-traffic-management-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com