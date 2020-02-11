Industry
Global Aluminum Window Profile Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The Global Aluminum Window Profile market was valued at 5218.09 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 6037.29 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.96% during 2017-2022.”
Aluminum Window Profiles are made by the frame structure of aluminum alloy. Aluminum Window Profile can be divided into three categories: Flat Window Profile type, Sliding Window Profile type, and other types. Normal type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 65.33% in 2017, followed by Flat Window Profile type, account for 26.13% and another type account for 8.33%. The sales market share of global Aluminum Window Profile in Residential Using and Commercial Using has been stable year by year, at 60.91% and 39.09% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Aluminum Window Profile in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Aluminum Window Profile market has the most promising sales prospects in Residential Using. Data shows that Asia-Pacific is the biggest contributor to the Aluminum Window Profile revenue market, accounting for 61.04% of the total global market with a revenue of 3184.92 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 18.93% with a revenue of 987.67 million USD.
Sapa Group is the largest company in the global Aluminum Window Profile market, accounted for 4.27% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Schueco and Xingfa, accounted for 3.55% and 3.55% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Aluminum Window Profile industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top twenty manufacturers account for only 37.13% of the revenue market.
The product average price declined in the past few years due to the market competition and the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to most of the Chinese manufacturers will enter the industry. In the meanwhile, the price will be greatly affected by the price of raw materials. Although the market competition of the Aluminum window profile is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of the Aluminum window profile and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises that have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Aluminum Window Profile for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Global Aluminum Window Profile market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Aluminum Window Profile sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Sapa Group
Schueco
Xingfa
JMA
Wacang
YKK AP
FENAN Group
Alcoa
Xinhe
Nanping
Aluk Group
Nanshan Aluminum
Golden Aluminum
Alumil
Guangdong Fenglv
AAG
Galuminium Group
Dongliang
Zhongwang
Minfa
LPSK
Hueck
Jinlin Liyuan
Aluprof
Ponzio
ETEM
RAICO
Weiye
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Flat Window Profile
Sliding Window Profile
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Aluminum Window Profile for each application, including
Residential Using
Commercial Using
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6705-global-aluminum-window-profile-sales-market
