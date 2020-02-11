Global Automotive Relay Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Automotive Relay Market industry valued approximately USD 11.50 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 PCB

 Plug in

 High Voltage Relay

By Vehicle Type:

 Commercial

 Passenger

 Electric

By Application:

 HVAC

 Engine

 Lights

 Others

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key players involved in the market are; Coto Technology, American Zettler Inc., Deltrol Controls, IDEC Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (HELLA), NEC Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., Omron Corporation and Panasonic Corporation. Key companies are highly investing in R&D for energy-efficient relays. They are also trying to dominate the market by offering upgraded versions of currently being used devices.

Target Audience of the Automotive Relay Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors