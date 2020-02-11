Global 3D Printing Polymer Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global 3D Printing Polymer Materials market was valued at 289.13 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 365.07 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.96% during 2017-2023.”

3D Printing Polymer Materials can be divided into six categories: Photopolymer type, PLA type, ABS type, PMMA type, PMMA type, and other types. Photopolymer type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 54.32% in 2017, followed by PLA type, account for 11.43% and ABS type account for 10.56%. The consumption market share of global 3D Printing Polymer Materials in Consumer Goods use, Aerospace & Defense use, Automotive use, Medical & Dental use, Education use, and other applications have been stable year by year, at 29.75%, 12.56%, 9.31%, 31.02%, 11.28%, and 6.08% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the 3D Printing Polymer Materials in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the 3D Printing Polymer Materials market has the most promising sales prospects in Medical & Dental use. Data shows that the USA is the biggest contributor to the 3D Printing Polymer Materials revenue market, accounting for 37.72% of the total global market with a revenue of 109.07 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 32.02% with a revenue of 92.58 million USD. 3D printing polymer materials industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world 3D printing polymer materials industry. The main market players are Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, Voxeljet, Envision Tec and Taulman 3D.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of 3D Printing Polymer for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global 3D Printing Polymer market competition by top manufacturers/players, with 3D Printing Polymer sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Stratasys

3D Systems

EOS

Voxeljet

Envision Tec

Taulman 3D

Asiga

Bucktown Polymers

Carima

DWS

ColorFabb

Mitsubishi Chemical

Esun

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Photopolymer

PLA

ABS

PMMA

PMMA

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of 3D Printing Polymer for each application, including

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Others