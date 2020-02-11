Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global 1, 6-Hexanediol market was valued at 458.79 Million USD in 2015 and will reach 800.52 Million USD by the end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% during 2015-2021.”

1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located. The sales market share of global 1, 6-Hexanediol in Coating use, Polyurethane use, Polyester Plasticizer use, and other applications have been stable year by year, at 31.12%, 26.41%, 11.48%, and 30.99% respectively in 2016, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the 1, 6-Hexanediol in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the 1, 6-Hexanediol market has the most promising sales prospects in coating use.

XYZ research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the 1, 6-Hexanediol revenue market, accounted for 34.79% of the total global market with a revenue of 1692.1 million USD in 2017, followed by the United States, 19.03% with a revenue of 925.8 million USD. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole 1, 6-Hexanediol industry.

BASF is the largest company in the Global 1, 6-Hexanediol market, accounted for 37.51% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Ube Industries and Lanxess, accounted for 21.10% and 15.47% of the revenue market share in 2016. The 1, 6-Hexanediol industry is quite concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand for coating and polyester. As for product prices, the slow fluctuation trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

