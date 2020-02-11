Global Polylactic Acid Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Polylactic Acid Market industry valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.68% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factors driving the growth due to rising demand for personal care products, owing to the introduction of sophisticated products along with the formulation development.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

 Textiles

 Agriculture

 Transport

 Electronics

 Packaging

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are CSM N.V, The Dow Chemical Company, Teijin Ltd, NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Galactic, Corbion, and Cargill. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Polylactic Acid Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors