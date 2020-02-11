Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Ricardo, TomTom, International BV, Siemen, WS Atkins

The report titled “Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concepts to achieve the traffic efficacy.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market: Ricardo, TomTom, International BV, Siemen, WS Atkins, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free ASA, EFKON, Iteris, Lanner Electronics, Roper Technologies and others.

Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Wireless Communication

Computational Technologies

Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

Sensing Technologies

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market is segmented into:

Emergency Vehicle Notification System

Automatic Road Enforcement

Variable Speed Limits

Collision Avoidance System

Others

Regional Analysis For Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of the Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

