Quantum Computing Market Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025

Anyon Systems, Cambridge Quantum Computing, Intel, Microsoft, 1QB Information Technologies, QxBranch, D-Wave Systems, Google, IBM, ID Quantique, IonQ, QbitLogic, Qubitekk, Rigetti Computing, QC Ware, Quantum Circuits, and others.

The global quantum computing market was valued at $650 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $5,853 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Quantum computer is fundamentally different than conventional & supercomputers and use the technology based on quantum phenomena. Unlike classical computers, it uses quantum bits (qubits) to process the data. In addition, quantum computing performs complex calculations proficiently when compared with classical computers and this factor majorly fuels the growth of the enterprise quantum computing market application. Furthermore, it finds its application in aerospace & defense, BFSI, healthcare & life science, energy & utilities, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and other industries. These industries are using quantum computing for various industrial applications such as machine learning/deep learning, simulation & data modelling, optimization of traffic, financial analysis, cyber security, and others

Topological Qubits Technology

Superconducting Loops Technology

Trapped Ion Technology

Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecom

Government

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Quantum Computing market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

