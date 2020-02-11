Costus Root Oil Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – The Good Scents, SVAorganics, Rakesh Sandal Industries

The report titled “Costus Root Oil Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Costus Root Oil market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Costus is commonly called as such which is related to species of thistle in the genus Saussurea and is native to South Asian countries. Costus root oil is also called a costus root absolute or with oil. Costus root oil is obtained from the herbaceous plant which contains yellow composite flowers growing in the Himalayan highlands. Costus root oil is one of the rare essential oil which is extracted by using the steam distillation method from the dried and comminuted roots of Saussurea lappa species. Costus root oil is also extracted from another method known as a vacuum distillation extraction method.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Costus Root Oil Market: Natural Essential Oils, The Good Scents, SVAorganics, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Kanta Enterprises, Swanson Health Products, White Lotus Aromatics, The Essential Oil, Alfaherbs, NutriPlex Formulas, Henan Ingredients and others.

Global Costus Root Oil Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Costus Root Oil Market on the basis of Types are:

Food-Grade

Industrial-Grade

Cosmetic-Grade

On the basis of Application , the Global Costus Root Oil Market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Oriental Perfumes

Scented Candles

Confectionery

Air Fresheners

Others

Regional Analysis For Costus Root Oil Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Costus Root Oil Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Costus Root Oil Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Costus Root Oil Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Costus Root Oil Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Costus Root Oil Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

