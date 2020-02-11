Biodefense Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2024

The Biodefense Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2024. The Biodefense market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Biodefense Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Biodefense Market: Emergent Biosolutions, Xoma Corporation, Hytest, Sanofi, PharmAthene, GSK, Arbutus Biopharma, Bavarian Nordic, DynPort Vaccine, SIGA Technologies, Cleveland BioLabs, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, Ichor Medical Systems, Elusys Therapeutics, Achaogen, Dynavax Technologies, Aeolus Pharmaceuticals.

The Biodefense market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1197.9 million by 2024, from US$ 894.9 million in 2019.

Biodefense market refers to the pharmaceuticals, vaccines and antibodies applied in the treatment of a wide range of infectious diseases, whether those diseases emerge naturally or are deliberately introduced as an act of bioterrorism. Biodefense products generally defense against anthrax, smallpox, botulism, radiation/nuclear disasters and other disasters.

In the wake of the 2001 anthrax attacks, the U.S. government set out on a bold path to improve the countrys preparedness for bioterrorism by developing and stockpiling new drugs and vaccines to protect Americans from health emergencies. Since 2004, the US government has provided assistance in the development and manufacturing of products in order to maintain its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to counter any bioterror attack.

USA is still the largest supplier and consumption market due to the highly developed pharmaceuticals technology and increased awareness of the threat of global terror activity. In 2015, USA enjoyed over 80% consumption market.

By type, Anthrax defense products are most used with market share over 40%, followed by Smallpox defense products and Botulism defense products separately with market share about 30% and 14%. In addition, other diseases like Ebola and Marburg are occupying more and more market share.

In this year, the international situation is not complex, and partial conflict is frequent. Terrorist organization like IS was just making terrorist activity in Paris, which largely increased peoples awareness of the threat of terrorist activity. As a result, the biodefense industry is expecting in the next years.

The Biodefense market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Biodefense Market on the basis of Types are:

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Biodefense Market is Segmented into:

US Military Market

US Civilian Market

Non – US Market

Regions Are covered By Biodefense Market Report 2019 To 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

