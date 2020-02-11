Angiography Devices Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Angiography Devices Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Angiography Devices market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Angiography Devices Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Angiography Devices Market

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic, St. Jude, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation.

THE GLOBAL ANGIOGRAPHY DEVICES MARKET TO GROW WITH A CAGR OF 5% OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2025.

The angiography devices market is expected to witness a robust growth due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing product approvals for advanced angiography techniques, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed across the globe.

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Boosts the Growth of Angiography Devices Market

The cardiovascular diseases have become the leading cause of premature death that includes heart attacks, strokes, and other circulatory diseases. Cardiovascular disease is accounting for 17.3 million deaths per year, and this number that is expected to grow by more than 23.6 million by 2030. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 17.7 million people have died from the cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Hence, the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases drives the demand for the angiography devices that ultimately helps in the growth of the angiography devices market.

The other factors also include the significant product recalls.

Europe Dominates the Angiography Devices Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global angiography equipment market in the upcoming years. The large share of the European region can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the faster product approval procedures, the large number of ongoing research activities, the growing government investments and rising adoption of the angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed in European countries. Increasing volume of biotechnology firms, and improving healthcare infrastructure are also contributing to the growth of angiography devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

The Angiography Devices market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Angiography Devices Market on the basis of Types are:

X-Ray Angiography Devices, CT Angiography Devices, MR Angiography Devices

On The basis Of Application, the Global Angiography Devices Market is Segmented into :

Diagnostic, Therapeutic

Regions are covered by Angiography Devices Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

