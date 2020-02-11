Orphan Drugs Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Orphan Drugs Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Orphan Drugs market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Orphan Drugs Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Orphan Drugs Market

Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Roche, Pfizer, Sanofi, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Shire, Amgen.

THE GLOBAL ORPHAN DRUGS MARKET TO GROW WITH A CAGR OF 12% OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2025.

Scope Of Report

An orphan drug is a pharmaceutical agent that has been developed specifically to treat a rare medical condition, the condition itself being referred to as an orphan disease.

High unmet needs are one of the primary drivers of market growth. The need for the development of effective drugs with lesser side-effects is rapidly rising in the market.

Moreover, the initiatives from the governments of various countries across the globe towards R&D activities and numerous marketing approvals of these drugs have also influenced the orphan drugs market growth. Furthermore, the rising occurrences of rare diseases with the mounting awareness among the population and larger life expectancy numbers have accelerated the global orphan drug market to grow higher.

The market is expected to register an increased CAGR during the forecast period because the prevalence of rare diseases among the global population has been increasing in recent years. To tackle this issue, both developing and developed countries have formulated regulations that promote the development of drugs for rare diseases, as well as make sure that these drugs are easily available to the patients. Currently, the average approval time for non-orphan drugs is around 13 months and the same for orphan drugs is much less at around 10 months. The European Union has implemented similar policies for the development of these drugs and the European governments have individually implemented these policies in their countries. Some of these are Italys AIFA 5% Fund, Belgiums Special Solidarity Fund, and Frances Temporary Authorizations for use.

Key Market Trends

Biological Orphan Drug is Expected to Account for the Highest Market Share

In the type of drug segment, biological orphan drug may register the highest market share and is expected to grow at a good pace, during the forecast period. This high market share is due to the higher cost of biological drugs compared to non-biological ones. The recent trend of approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication has resulted in growth and has been an encouraging factor for new and established market players to enter in this market. Another reason is that the biological drugs have been used for treating rare disease for a long time. The most focused orphan disease, i.e., cancer, which has a higher prevalence rate in the developed world, has been effectively treated by biological drugs with fewer side effects.

The Orphan Drugs market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Orphan Drugs Market on the basis of Types are:

Oncology, Gastrointestinal, Pulmonary, Neurology, Hematology, Cardio-vascular, Metabolic disorders, Endocrinology, Infectious diseases, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Orphan Drugs Market is Segmented into :

Hospital Pharmacies, Speciality Pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Others

Regions are covered by Orphan Drugs Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Orphan Drugs Market

-Changing Orphan Drugs market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Orphan Drugs market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Orphan Drugs Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

