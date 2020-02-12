Stem Cell Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Stem Cells Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Stem Cells market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Stem Cells Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Stem Cells Market

Osiris Therapeutics, NuVasive, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, JCR Pharmaceutical, Pharmicell, Medi-post, Anterogen, MolMed, Takeda (TiGenix).

Scope Of Report

Stem cells are a class of undifferentiated cells that are able to differentiate into specialized cell types. Commonly, stem cells come from two main sources: Embryos formed during the blastocyst phase of embryological development (embryonic stem cells) and Adult tissue (adult stem cells). Both types are generally characterized by their potency, or potential to differentiate into different cell types (such as skin, muscle, bone, etc.). This report studies the Stem Cell Therapy. Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

The stem cell market is experiencing growth, owing to the increasing number of clinical trials around the world. North America, especially the United States, dominated the number of trials undergoing in stem cell therapies. The United States dominates the market in both the products and banking services segments, holding around 77.4% of the total North American market. However, Asia-Pacific is growing at the highest growth rate. Stem cells are majorly used in regenerative medicine, especially in the field of dermatology. However, oncology is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, due to a large number of pipeline products present for the treatment of tumors or cancers. With the increase in the number of regenerative medicine centers, the stem cell market is also expected to increase in the future.

Key Market Trends

Oncology Disorders Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Cancer has a major impact on society in the United States and across the world. As per the estimation of National Cancer Institute, in 2018, 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were anticipated to get diagnosed in the United States, and 609,640 deaths were expected from the disease. This increasing medical burden is due to population growth. Bone marrow transplant or stem cell transplant is a treatment for some types of cancers, like leukemia, multiple myeloma, multiple myeloma, neuroblastoma, or some types of lymphoma.

Embryonic stem cells (ESC) are the major source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes, due to their higher totipotency and indefinite lifespan, as compared to adult stem cells with lower totipotency and restricted lifespan. However, the use of ESCs for research and therapeutic purposes is restricted and prohibited in many countries throughout the world, due to some ethical constraints. Scientists from the University of California, Irvine, created the stem cell-based approach to kill cancerous tissue while preventing some toxic side effects of chemotherapy by treating the disease in a more localized way.

The Stem Cells market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Stem Cells Market on the basis of Types are:

Allogeneic, Autologous

On The basis Of Application, the Global Stem Cells Market is Segmented into :

Musculoskeletal Disorder, Wounds & Injuries, Cornea, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others

Regions are covered by Stem Cells Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

