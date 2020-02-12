Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global Financial Fraud Detection Software market is the growing used of mobile banking, increasing concern towards the benefit of fraud detection and rising in preference of digital data make enterprises. In addition increasing fraudulent activities and increasing growth in internet transaction are some factors that boosting the market growth of Financial Fraud Detection Software.

The major restraining factor of the global financial fraud detection software market is the high deployment cost of the software, lack of skilled professionals, high cost of various machine learning and statistical analytics solutions. Financial Fraud detection software is a solution that consists of a model built by machine learning methods and stream computing. There are many benefits of financial fraud detection software such as Identify & act on unusual behavior using real-time analytics of transactional data, minimize losses from fraud by reducing time-to-time detection, manage massive amounts of data in motion from multiple data sources and increase the visibility of fraud detection efforts with complete auditing transparency & traceability.

The regional analysis of the Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America emerges as the leader in the financial fraud detection software market across the globe due to the presence of large financial and healthcare enterprises. European countries such as France, Greece, and the UK are also extracting their market and will see a good rate of growth in the future in financial fraud detection software due to an increase in crimes such as card fraud and identity fraud. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to an increase in corporate fraud and corruption in government organizations followed by Latin America.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Gemalto NV

• SEKUR.me

• CipherCloud

• SIGNIFIED Inc.

• Riskified Ltd.

• ACI Worldwide

• EastNets

• Banker’s Toolbox

• Verafin

• Cellent Finance Solutions

• Safe Banking Systems

• Truth & Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Money Laundering Detection Software

 Identity Theft Detection Software

 Credit-Debit Card Fraud Detection Software

 Wire Transfer Fraud Detection Software

 Subscription Fraud and Claim Fraud Detection Software

By Demand:

 Financial Enterprise

 Educational Institution

 Government

 Manufacturing Sector

 Healthcare Sector

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

