Global Data Centre Construction Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Data Centre Construction Market valued approximately USD 17.18 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global data center construction market is the growing demand for cloud and data center colocation and rapidly increasing data traffic due to the internet of things & cloud-based services. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing on a global level as it eliminates the need for hardware and allows users to access computing resources anytime. In addition, the growing interest in green data centers is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market. One of the major restraining factor of the global data center construction market is high initial investment requirement. Datacenter construction refers to a set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility.

A data center is a group of networked computer servers used by organizations for the remote storage, processing, or distribution of large amounts of data. Datacenter construction is a very specialized job. The design of a Data Centre has to meet the business requirements, have the infrastructure to support those business requirements and be workable for IT personnel. There are many benefits of data center such as data center provide an economic boost to the local economy by generating an immediate demand for wide-ranging services from IT specialists, data centers incur operational expenditure required for ongoing operations such as power, staffing, taxes, and other goods and services from suppliers, Data centers also support and attract other ancillary services within their own corporations and data centers enhance the digital capacity for big data usage.

The regional analysis of Global Data Centre Construction Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for a leading share of total generating revenue in 2018 across the globe owing to technological developments and considerable application of data centers in different industry vertical segments. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increasing adoption and propel the market for data center construction market.

The major market player included in this report are:

• AECOM

• Arup Group

• Corgan

• DPR Construction

• Gensler

• HDR

• Page Southerland Page

• Holder Construction Group

• Jones Engineering Group

• Structure Tone

• Syska Hennessy

• Turner Construction

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design Type:

 Electrical Construction

 Mechanical Construction

By Tier Type:

 Tier1

 Tier2

 Tier3

 Tier4

By Vertical:

 BFSI

 Healthcare

 IT & Telecommunication

 Media & Entertainment

 Oil & Energy

 Public Sector

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Data Centre Construction Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors