Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Analysis and Global Briefing 2020 to 2026

The Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market report is a comprehensive analysis of different market factors and conditions that can decide the growth of the market. The Sodium Tripolyphosphate report is a valuable source of information to different individuals and organizations that are interested in either entering the Sodium Tripolyphosphate industry or in identifying new and innovative methods of increasing the revenue earned. These trends are categorized based on their popularity and are presented in the report. The Sodium Tripolyphosphate market is further divided into different market segments.

The global Sodium Tripolyphosphate market is valued at 2308.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3304.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026

Sodium Tripolyphosphate is white crystalline powder and has better mobility. It is easily dissolve in water and the solution is alkaline. It has strong chelating ability with metal ions such as Calcium ion, magnesium ion and iron ion. Owning to the special ability, Sodium Tripolyphosphate becomes an important ideal raw material for laundry.

At present, the major manufacturer of Sodium Tripolyphosphate concentrated in China, but at the same time subject to performance Sodium Tripolyphosphate, mainly consumption in China, so the market is a single channel.

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market by Type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market by Application:

Synthetic Detergent

Synergist for Soap

Water Softener

Tanning Agent for Leather Making

Auxiliary for Dyeing

Water Retention Agent

Quality Improver

PH Regulator

Metal Chelating Agent

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

