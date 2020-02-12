Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market in Global Industry by Top Companies, Type and Application

The Global Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market report is a comprehensive analysis of different market factors and conditions that can decide the growth of the market. The Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves report is a valuable source of information to different individuals and organizations that are interested in either entering the Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves industry or in identifying new and innovative methods of increasing the revenue earned. These trends are categorized based on their popularity and are presented in the report. The Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves market is further divided into different market segments.

A Solenoid Valve is an electromechanical device in which the solenoid uses an electric current to generate a magnetic field and thereby operate a mechanism which regulates the opening of fluid flow in a valve.

The solenoid valve market was valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025

Burker, AVFI, Plast-O-Matic, Shanghai Tai Ming Electromagnetic Valve, Darhor

Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market by Type:

Flanged

Jointed

Threaded

Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market by Application:

Food And Beverage

Water And Wastewater

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical

Others

Apr 2019 – Eaton launched a compact, simplified solenoid valve to increase the accuracy of off-highway vehicles’ fluid control. The new five-way, three-position proportional ESVL9 screw-in cartridge valve (SiCV) features an integrated load-sense check control and provides a 21% manifold reduction in size compared with other five-ported directional control valves in the market

Feb 2019 – IMI Buschjost presented dust collector valve portfolio at Powtech 2019, which offers numerous advantages to its users: The high-quality valves stand out due to their long service life and maintenance intervals. They withstand high operating pressures and are efficient due to their extremely quick opening and closing times

Global Thermoplastic Solenoid Valves Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

