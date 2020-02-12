Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Market Revenue and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2026

The report provides a comprehensive Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis

Request for Sample at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02041819218/global-anti-foaming-agents-for-paper-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?Source=mw&mode=52

Defoamer or an anti-foaming agent is used in a pulp mill and a paper mill to reduce foam problems. It tackles both problems with surface foam and entrained or entrapped air

The prominent players are

San Nopco Limited, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Vertex Chem Private Limited, DowDuPont, LEVACO, Kemira Chemicals, Shin-Etsu Chemical

Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Breakdown Data by Type

Oil Based Type

Water Based Type

Silicone Based Type

EO/PO Based Type

Alkyl Polyacrylates Type

Others

Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Breakdown Data by Application

Pulp and Paper Making

Coating

Water Treatment

Others

Recent advancements in this market include product launches by major companies such as new oil-based defoamer launched by Air Products & Chemicals (acquired by Evonik in January in 2017) in June, 2015 as well as new molecular defoamer and wetting agent launched by same company in October, 2015; Dow Corning Corporation launched new siloxane-based additive for controlling foam in January, 2016; and BASF too launched deaerator for 100% solid coatings in April, 2016

Anti-foaming agents are having low viscosity and high surface active properties. It has tendency to spread rapidly on foam surfaces, where it destabilizes foaming layers causing rupture of air bubbles and breaking of foam. Commonly used agents during removal of foams are insoluble oil, silicones, alcohols, stearates, and glycol. At present, these agents find numerous applications in detergents, food industry, paper & pulp industry, water treatment plants, and bio-chemicals industries.

SPECIAL OFFER GET UPTO 15% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT

Get discount on this report

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02041819218/global-anti-foaming-agents-for-paper-market-research-report-2020/discount?Source=mw&mode=52

Table of Content

1 Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Market Overview

2 Global Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Consumption by Regions

5 Global Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Business

8 Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Anti-foaming Agents For Paper Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source.

Purchase This Report

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02041819218?mode=su?Source=mw&mode=52

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com