Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Mobile BI Market is valued at approximately USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

The mobile BI is used to gain the flow of analytical business information at any time and from any location, which helps end-user to improve their daily operations as well as speeds up the decision-making process. The demand for mobile BI has been increasing due to the increase in the number of smartphone users throughout the world. Integration of IoT is enabling the mobile BI market to grow, as IOT permits mobile devices to analyze, communicate and share data about the world via network and cloud-based software platforms. As organizations have growing access to the real-time data, that enhances the growth of the Mobile BI market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Mobile BI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, real-time accessing information, and consumer dependency towards mobile devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile BI market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines CORPORATION

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Sap SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Fraud and Security management

Sale and Marketing management

Predictive Asset management

Risk and Compliance management

Supply chain management and Operations

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and insurance

It & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

Government & Defense

energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Mobile BI Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors