Global AI in Healthcare Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Healthcare organizations are investing heavily in information technology and are actively looking forward to utilized big data capabilities for effective functioning. Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is expected to bring revolutionary changes in terms of reduction in terms of healthcare cost reduction and quality treatment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Components:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

Technology:

 Deep Learning

 Querying Method

 Natural Language Processing

 Context-Aware Processing

Application:

 Patient Data and Risk Analysis

 Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

 Precision Medicine

 In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

 Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

 Drug Discovery

 Virtual Assistant

 Wearables

 Research

End-User:

 Providers

 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

 Accountable Care Organization and Managed Care Organization

 Patients

 Payers

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Next IT Corp, and others. Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

