Global Smart furniture Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Smart furniture Market valued approximately USD 111.7 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Key factors which give growth to the Smart furniture market are Due to growing consumer shift towards connected devices, smart furniture market expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, Increasing adoption of smart furniture across workplace (corporate offices) is another prominent factor aiding the market growth and increasing emphasis on incorporating ergonomic furniture by corporate entities, smart furniture is set to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

 Smart table

 Smart desks

 Smart stools & benches

 Smart sofas

 Smart chairs

By Furniture category:

 Commercial

 Residential

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ikea group, modoola ltd., fonesalesman, carlo ratti, hermer miller Inc., tabula sense, Milano smart living, seebo interactive Ltd., kamarq holdings, ori systems. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Smart furniture Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors