Europe Textile Rental Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2023

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecast for Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) market from 2019 till 2023.

Top Leading Companies: Elis, Rentokil Initial, PHS Group, Johnson Service Group, CWS and Alsco

The European textile rental market is expected to reach US$17.04 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.39% during the period spanning 2019-2023. Growth in the Europe textile rental market was led by various factors such as increasing international tourist arrival in the region, rising disposable income, increasing number of nursing homes and declining unemployment rate. The market also faced certain challenges like financial & logistical constraints and declining number of hospital beds in countries like Germany, UK and France. Despite of all these challenges, the market is predicted to experience certain trends in coming years such as expanding protective clothing market and growing workwear market..

Executive Summary

The Europe textile rental market can be segmented into the following categories: small & medium-sized enterprises, hospitality, healthcare, public sector and other. In 2018, the market was dominated by small & medium-sized enterprises segment, followed by hospitality, healthcare and public sector. Europe textile rental market in 2023 is anticipated to remain dominated by small & medium-sized enterprises segment.

The regional market of Europe textile rental market can be segmented into the following regions: Western Europe, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and Rest of Europe. The highest share of the market was held by Western Europe in 2018. This was followed by Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. Growth in Western Europe textile rental market was experienced due to the rising cost of machinery installation and high maintenance prices. The market is further expected to grow further during the forecasted period as the hotel occupancy rates rise.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe textile rental market segmented into following: small & medium-sized enterprises, hospitality, healthcare and public sector.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Elis, Rentokil Initial, PHS Group, Johnson Service Group, CWS and Alsco) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Rental Textile Companies

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Businesses/ Consumers)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Detailed Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) Market Analysis:

– Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) Market drivers & inhibitors.

– Business opportunities.

– SWOT analysis.

– Competitive analysis.

– Global Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) business environment.

– The 2019-2023 Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) market

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

