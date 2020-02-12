Solar Street Lighting Market will grow at 13.75% CAGR by 2025 by Key Players Omega Solar, Philips Lighting, SOKOYO Solar Group, Solektra International, VerySol GmbH, Bridgelux

Solar Street Lighting Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Solar Street Lighting Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

The Global Solar Street Lighting Market is expected to grow from USD 3,182.09 Million in 2018 to USD 7,843.49 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.75%.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Solar Street Lighting Market including are Omega Solar, Philips Lighting, SOKOYO Solar Group, Solektra International, VerySol GmbH, Bridgelux, Dragons Breath Solar, Sol, Inc., Solar Street Lights USA, and Urja Global Ltd.

On the basis of Lighting Source, the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is studied across Compact Fluorescent Lamps and Light Emitting Diode.

On the basis of Application, the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.

The Solar Street Lighting market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Solar Street Lighting Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

