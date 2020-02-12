North America ATM Market,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“North America ATM Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.82% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing the use of automated systems is the driver for the ATMs market growth in North America. in order to avoid long queues in banks for mundane activities such as withdrawals, transfers, and depositions. Thus the financial institutions are extensively promoting ATM services; this would save transactional time for customers. In order to restrain the case of frauds, ATM manufacturers and financial institutions together are choosing anti-skimming, biometric devices, and voice recognition systems. This would increase the demand for automated devices which would lead to giving a steady rise to the ATM industry Thus, leading to market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

 Deployment

o On-Site

o Off-Site

o Work Site

o Mobile

Managed Services

By Regions:

 North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Triton Systems, RG Banking, Diebold Incorporation, Nautilus Hyosung, Wincor Nixdorf, Fujitsu, Hess Cash Systems, Euronet, Hitachi-Omron, NCR Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the North America ATM in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors