Global eDiscovery Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global eDiscovery Market valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing the number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide and an increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and an increase in the usage of social media is expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Software

o Processing

o Review

o Analyses

o Identification

o Preservation

o Collection

o Production

o presentation

 services

By Deployment type:

 on-premises

 cloud

By Organization size:

 small & medium size enterprises

 large enterprises

By Vertical:

 government & public sector

 legal

 energy & utilities

 manufacturing

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market opentext, nuix, Microsoft, IBM, micro focus, FTI, zylab, EPIQ, fronteo, relativity, logikcull, cloudnine, driven, IPRO, veritas, delottie, ricoh. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global EDiscovery Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investor