Sci-Tech
Global DNS Firewall Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global DNS Firewall Market valued approximately USD 71.1 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) intrusions is one of the factors expected to drive the market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-premises
Virtual appliance
By End-users
DNS providers
Domain name registrars
Enterprises
Website hosts
Service providers
By End-use Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecom and IT
Media and entertainment
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare
Government
Education
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cisco, Infoblox, VeriSign, BlueCat, Nominum, Cloudflare, SWITCH, eSentire, EfficientIP, EonScope, F5 Networks, ThreatSTOP, Constellix, Verigio Communications. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global DNS Firewall in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5177-global-dns-firewall-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com