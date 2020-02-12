Massive Growth in Multi-Channel Apps Market by 2020-2027 with Profiling Key Players Google, IBM, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Kony, Mendix

Multi-Channel Apps

Multi-channel apps can be defined as applications that can be accessed on multiple platforms. As companies are shifting toward cloud computing, adoption of multi-channel apps and support services is on the rise to help in efficient migration and increasing the agility. The increasing number of mobile devices and browsers/platforms has driven the development of a large number of mobile applications that require efficient application management.

The growing number of mobile devices has also caused multi platform complexity. This, in turn, has raised the demand for multi-channel apps for use in the management of applications over diverse platforms. Vendors are offering multi-channel apps to market-leading technology platforms such as SAP, Oracle, IBM, and SaaS. These apps help in increasing the profitability of an organization through effective strategizing and planning.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Google, IBM, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Kony, Mendix, Adobe Systems, Red Hat, Altova Mobile, Alpha Software, Appery, JS Foundation, Data Systems International, MicroStrategy, MobileSmith, Pegasystems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Health Care

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

