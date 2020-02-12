Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Booming Worldwide with leading Players: ACI Worldwide Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Fiserv, Inc.

Fraud Detection & Prevention Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market including are ACI Worldwide Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Dell Technologies, DXC Technology, Experian plc, FRISS Fraudebestrijding B.V., iovation Inc., Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Nice Systems Inc, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

On the basis of Organization Size, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

On the basis of Solution, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Authentication, Fraud Analytics, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance.

On the basis of Service, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Managed Services and Professional Services.

On the basis of Vertical, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Power, Government/Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, and Telecommunication.

The Fraud Detection & Prevention market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Overview of the chapters analysing the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market in detail: