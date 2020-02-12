BusinessGeneral NewsIndustryInternationalLifestyleSci-Tech
Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Booming Worldwide with leading Players: ACI Worldwide Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Fiserv, Inc.
The Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is expected to grow from USD 18,923.45 Million in 2018 to USD 53,452.49 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.99%.
Fraud Detection & Prevention Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market including are ACI Worldwide Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Dell Technologies, DXC Technology, Experian plc, FRISS Fraudebestrijding B.V., iovation Inc., Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Nice Systems Inc, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.
On the basis of Organization Size, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.
On the basis of Solution, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Authentication, Fraud Analytics, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance.
On the basis of Service, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Managed Services and Professional Services.
On the basis of Vertical, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Power, Government/Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, and Telecommunication.
The Fraud Detection & Prevention market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
Overview of the chapters analysing the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market in detail:
- Chapter 1 details the information relating to Fraud Detection & Prevention introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc
- Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the Fraud Detection & Prevention Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2020 to 2025
- Chapter 3 analyze on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapter 4 defines the global Fraud Detection & Prevention market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the Fraud Detection & Prevention regions with Fraud Detection & Prevention countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.
- Chapter 10 and 11 contain the knowledge concerning market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2020 to 2025 for the Fraud Detection & Prevention Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.
- Chapter 13 to 15 contain the transient details associate to sales channels, suppliers, traders, dealers, research findings and conclusion etc for the Fraud Detection & Prevention Market.